Watch: Florida State Defeats Virginia At The Buzzer On Miraculous Shot

The Florida State Seminoles might have just knocked the Virginia Cavaliers out of NCAA Tournament contention with a miraculous three-point heave.

Down 61-63 with exactly 1.0 seconds remaining on the clock, FSU took the ball out from under its own basket. Launching a pass down the court, the ball ended up in the hands of freshman guard Matthew Cleveland.

With just enough time to get a shot off, the Florida State hero drained a deep, contested three as time expired — sealing a 64-63 win for the Seminoles.

Take a look at the incredible shot here:

What a game-winner for Matthew Cleveland and FSU! (via @theACCDN) pic.twitter.com/T0hz438S74 — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) February 26, 2022

As thrilling as this win is for Florida State, it’s even more devastating for the Cavaliers.

With a 17-11 record and a solid win over top-10 Duke heading into today’s contest, UVA was right on the bubble as a potential NCAA Tournament team. ESPN bracket expert Joe Lunardi had the Cavs as a “next four out” team, meaning this loss almost certainly eliminates them from consideration in March.

Heading into today’s matchup, the Seminoles had lost eight of their last nine games. With this improbable victory, Leonard Hamilton and his squad move to 15-13 on the season.