Watch: Full Video Of Ross Chastain's Insane Final Lap Sunday
Ross Chastain rode the wall on the final lap at Martinsville all the way to NASCAR's Cup Series championship race.
The driver of the No. 1 Chevy used a wild wall-riding move at full speed on the last go-around to shift from 10th place to fifth to have a chance at winning Nov. 6's winner-take-all race.
Here's a dashboard look at what allowed Chastain to survive and advance:
Chastain now finds himself in the Final Four alongside Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott. His maneuver eliminated star driver and 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin.
After the race, the 29-year-old referenced playing EA Sports' "NASCAR 2005: Chase for the Cup" when explaining his tactic.
Saying, “Played a lot of NASCAR 05 on the Gamecube with [my brother] Chad growing up and you can get away with it ... And I never knew if it would actually work. I did that when I was 8 years old.”
What a finish.