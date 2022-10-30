Watch: Full Video Of Ross Chastain's Insane Final Lap Sunday

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 24: Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Ross Chastain rode the wall on the final lap at Martinsville all the way to NASCAR's Cup Series championship race.

The driver of the No. 1 Chevy used a wild wall-riding move at full speed on the last go-around to shift from 10th place to fifth to have a chance at winning Nov. 6's winner-take-all race.

Here's a dashboard look at what allowed Chastain to survive and advance:

Chastain now finds himself in the Final Four alongside Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott. His maneuver eliminated star driver and 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin.

After the race, the 29-year-old referenced playing EA Sports' "NASCAR 2005: Chase for the Cup" when explaining his tactic.

Saying, “Played a lot of NASCAR 05 on the Gamecube with [my brother] Chad growing up and you can get away with it ... And I never knew if it would actually work. I did that when I was 8 years old.”

What a finish.