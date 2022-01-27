Watch: Funny Moment With Ian Rapoport On Thursday

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was the first to break today’s Chicago Bears head coaching news. And thanks to a radio appearance he made earlier this morning, we have audio evidence of when he received the breaking information.

While discussing a possible change to the NFL’s overtime rules on WEEI’s Gresh and Keefe, Rapoport was audibly shocked by a bit of news that popped up on his phone.

Before abruptly hanging up on the show, the NFL insider gave a hilarious parting soundbite.

“Oh, s***! I just got a text. I gotta go!” he said.

Hosts Andy Gresh and Rich Keefe burst out laughing after Rapoport left the line. Soon after he left the show, he shared this message on Twitter:

“Source: The #Bears are working to hire Matt Eberflus as their new head coach.”

In response to Gresh and Keefe’s tweet about the incident, Rapoport shared a couple shrugging emojis.

This moment certainly gave us a hilarious glimpse into life as an NFL insider.