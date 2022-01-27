The Spun

Watch: Funny Moment With Ian Rapoport On Thursday

NFL insider Ian Rapoport at the Super Bowl.SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 50 Radio Row at the Moscone Center on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was the first to break today’s Chicago Bears head coaching news. And thanks to a radio appearance he made earlier this morning, we have audio evidence of when he received the breaking information.

While discussing a possible change to the NFL’s overtime rules on WEEI’s Gresh and Keefe, Rapoport was audibly shocked by a bit of news that popped up on his phone.

Before abruptly hanging up on the show, the NFL insider gave a hilarious parting soundbite.

“Oh, s***! I just got a text. I gotta go!” he said.

Hosts Andy Gresh and Rich Keefe burst out laughing after Rapoport left the line. Soon after he left the show, he shared this message on Twitter:

“Source: The #Bears are working to hire Matt Eberflus as their new head coach.”

In response to Gresh and Keefe’s tweet about the incident, Rapoport shared a couple shrugging emojis.

This moment certainly gave us a hilarious glimpse into life as an NFL insider.

