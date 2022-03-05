Watch: Georgia Lineman Runs Incredible 40-Yard Dash Time

Former Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis is one of the biggest players in this year’s draft class. That doesn’t mean he’s slow, though.

Davis, a 341-pount defensive lineman, ran a 4.82 in the 40-yard dash on Saturday afternoon. It’s an insane time for his size and just goes to show how talented a player he really is.

“BIG MAN MOVIN. @GeorgiaFootball DL @jordanxdavis99 with an UNREAL 4.82u at 341 lbs. 😱,” the NFL tweeted.

Davis’ 40-yard dash has caught the attention of the entire NFL community.

“341 pounds and running a smooth 4.82 … life isn’t fair. 😂,” said former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz.

“Jordan Davis lol!!!! Freak!,” said Micah Parsons.

“Jordan Davis. At 341 pounds! 🤯,” said Matt Nagy.

