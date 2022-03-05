Watch: Georgia Lineman Runs Incredible 40-Yard Dash Time

Former Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis is one of the biggest players in this year’s draft class. That doesn’t mean he’s slow, though.
Davis, a 341-pount defensive lineman, ran a 4.82 in the 40-yard dash on Saturday afternoon. It’s an insane time for his size and just goes to show how talented a player he really is.
“BIG MAN MOVIN. @GeorgiaFootball DL @jordanxdavis99 with an UNREAL 4.82u at 341 lbs. 😱,” the NFL tweeted.
Davis’ 40-yard dash has caught the attention of the entire NFL community.
“341 pounds and running a smooth 4.82 … life isn’t fair. 😂,” said former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz.
“Jordan Davis lol!!!! Freak!,” said Micah Parsons.
“Jordan Davis. At 341 pounds! 🤯,” said Matt Nagy.
“Did Georgia DT Jordan Davis just run a 4.82u 40-yard dash at 341 pounds??? Wow!,” tweeted scout Matt Nagy.
“Holy shnikees Jordan Davis 340 pounds runs a 4.82. Wowwww,” said NFL insider Jay Glazer.
Jordan Davis is stealing the show at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s bound to skyrocket up mock drafts after his strong performance on Saturday.
Catch coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine on NFL Network.