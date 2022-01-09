The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Watch: Giants Run Most Embarrassing Play Of The Year

Giants and Washington on Sunday, January 9

The New York Giants just ran what has to be the most embarrassing play of the NFL’s 2021 regular season.

New York, facing a 3rd and 9 late in the second quarter, decided to run a quarterback sneak out of a heavy formation.

Seriously.

The Giants were inside of their own 5-yard line, so they apparently thought it made sense to attempt to get some more room for a fourth down punt.

It’s a truly embarrassing play call for a team that has already been eliminated from playoff contention. Check this out:

It doesn’t get any more embarrassing than that.

The 2021 Giants have one of the worst, most-flawed offenses in recent league history. The team can’t end its regular season fast enough.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.