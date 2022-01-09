Watch: Giants Run Most Embarrassing Play Of The Year

The New York Giants just ran what has to be the most embarrassing play of the NFL’s 2021 regular season.

New York, facing a 3rd and 9 late in the second quarter, decided to run a quarterback sneak out of a heavy formation.

Seriously.

The Giants were inside of their own 5-yard line, so they apparently thought it made sense to attempt to get some more room for a fourth down punt.

It’s a truly embarrassing play call for a team that has already been eliminated from playoff contention. Check this out:

"Not a clown team" #Giants just ran a QB sneak on 3rd and 9.pic.twitter.com/Uikv3qnqwX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 9, 2022

It doesn’t get any more embarrassing than that.

The 2021 Giants have one of the worst, most-flawed offenses in recent league history. The team can’t end its regular season fast enough.