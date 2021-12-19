Watch: Horrible Cheap Shot During Bowl Game Saturday Night

The Marshall sideline wasn’t thrilled when one of its players got hit illegally during the game against Louisiana on Saturday night.

As Willie Johnson called for a fair catch, he got decked by Jayrin Wilson and then everything broke loose. Wilson was penalized 15 yards and got ejected for targeting.

Marshall sideline is HEATED after this cheap shot on a fair catch… YIKES Dirty Play. No room for this stuff in our game. pic.twitter.com/LwQlMc03ZE — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) December 19, 2021

This is a play that has no place in college football.

After the penalty, Marshall got the ball at the 33-yard line but had to punt the ball back after doing nothing on offense.

Louisiana ended up winning the New Orleans Bowl 36-21 to finish 13-1 overall for this season. This was a close game going into the fourth quarter before the Ragin’ Cajuns scored 20 unanswered points.

Quarterback Levi Lewis finished with 270 yards and one touchdown pass while the run game had three touchdowns. Emani Bailey had two of them along with 94 total yards, while Montrell Johnson got the other rushing touchdown.

Marshall finishes its season at 7-6 after running back Rasheen Ali did all he could to try ad will the Thundering Herd to victory. He finished with 160 yards and scored all three touchdowns.