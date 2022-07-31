Watch: Immaculate Inning During MLB Game On Sunday
Reid Detmers had an immaculate inning on Sunday afternoon for the Los Angeles Angels.
Detmers had all three Texas Rangers hitters come up in the bottom of the second inning and sent all three back to the dugout on nine combined pitches.
He struck all three out on three pitches each.
It's been a tough season for Angels fans, but at least they were able to see this for the first time all year.
Detmers came into this game with a 3-3 record with a 3,84 ERA through 15 starts. He also has 63 strikeouts and 32 earned runs during that time.
So far in Sunday's start, Detmers has pitched four innings and has given up two hits and one run while striking out six batters.