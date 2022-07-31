Watch: Immaculate Inning During MLB Game On Sunday

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 10: A general view of the Angels logo on a ribbon board during a summer workout in preparation for a shortened MLB season during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Angel Stadium in Los Anaheim, California. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Reid Detmers had an immaculate inning on Sunday afternoon for the Los Angeles Angels.

Detmers had all three Texas Rangers hitters come up in the bottom of the second inning and sent all three back to the dugout on nine combined pitches.

He struck all three out on three pitches each.

It's been a tough season for Angels fans, but at least they were able to see this for the first time all year.

Detmers came into this game with a 3-3 record with a 3,84 ERA through 15 starts. He also has 63 strikeouts and 32 earned runs during that time.

So far in Sunday's start, Detmers has pitched four innings and has given up two hits and one run while striking out six batters.