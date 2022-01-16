Watch: Incredible Block By Ezekiel Elliott Is Going Viral

Ezekiel Elliott didn’t put up his typical rushing numbers this year, but the Dallas Cowboys running back remains as good as ever in pass protection.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes running back had an epic block in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card game against San Francisco.

Elliott essentially blocked one 49ers pass rusher into another, clearing the way for Dak Prescott to complete a pass.

Check this out:

Zeke picks up two 49ers blitzers on the same play 😳 pic.twitter.com/QJsVUM5X4J — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 16, 2022

Elliott is one of the best blitz pickup blockers in the National Football League. His blocking ability was on full display here.

The Cowboys need some more fireworks in the second half, though.

Dallas is trailing San Francisco, 16-7, early in the third quarter.