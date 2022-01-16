The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Watch: Incredible Block By Ezekiel Elliott Is Going Viral

A closeup of Ezekiel Elliott during a Cowboys game.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a 1 yard touchdown in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott didn’t put up his typical rushing numbers this year, but the Dallas Cowboys running back remains as good as ever in pass protection.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes running back had an epic block in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card game against San Francisco.

Elliott essentially blocked one 49ers pass rusher into another, clearing the way for Dak Prescott to complete a pass.

Check this out:

Elliott is one of the best blitz pickup blockers in the National Football League. His blocking ability was on full display here.

The Cowboys need some more fireworks in the second half, though.

Dallas is trailing San Francisco, 16-7, early in the third quarter.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.