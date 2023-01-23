Watch: Incredible College Track Relay Finish Is Going Viral
Michigan's track team didn't stay down after an unfortunate start to Sunday's 4x400-meter relay.
Sophie Isom tripped and fell during the Simmons-Harvey Invitational's opening leg. However, she got up and kept running.
Isom passed the baton to Savannah Sutherland, who got the Wolverines right back in the race. The sophomore sprinted three seconds faster than any of the other competitors in the second leg,
She brought Michigan into second place before Aurora Rynda took the lead in the third stage. Ziyah Holman finished strong to cement a commanding win and a commendable comeback.
Here's a look at the full race, courtesy of the team's Twitter page:
Michigan closed with an eight-second win, beating out Ohio State, Michigan State, and Purdue.
Per the school's athletic page, Sutherland and Rynda also won the 400 meters and 600 meters, respectively, with record-setting times. Michigan won seven of nine running and hurdle events at Ann Arbor.