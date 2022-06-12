Watch: Incredible Comeback During NCAA 4x400 Championships

EUGENE, OR - JUNE 11: Abby Steiner lays down after the womens 4x400 meter relay final during the Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships held at Hayward Field on June 11, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Kentucky women's track and field captured the 4x400 relay title at the NCAA Track and Field Championships on Saturday, thanks in large part to Abby Steiner.

Steiner, who also won the individual 200m championship, ran an astonishing third leg of the 4x400, bringing the Wildcats from fourth place to first.

During her 48.92 split, Steiner made up a ridiculous amount of ground to lay the groundwork for Kentucky's win.

Video of her leg has been going viral over the last 18 hours or so.

Steiner is the American, Collegiate, SEC and Kentucky record-holder in the indoor 200m and the Collegiate, SEC and Kentucky record-holder in the and 300m, as well as an 11-time All-American.

She missed last year's Olympic Trials, but the Dublin, Ohio native will take part in the USATF Outdoor Championships in Oregon later this month with her sights set on being included on the roster for the women's 200m at the World Championships next month.

If she runs like she did on Saturday, Steiner should have no problem reaching that goal.