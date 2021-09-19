Watch: Insanely Violent Rugby Hit Is Going Viral

Rugby has never been a sport for the faint of heart and a latest viral clip of a nasty hit showed exactly why that’s the case.

In a Saturday Top 14 match, Castres’ Ryno Pieterse launched head-first into Bordeaux’s Maxime Lucu making for a massive collision. Lucu had just kicked the ball clear but was decked to the ground after Pieterese nailed him in the chest.

The hit immediately led to the 23-year-old Pieterese getting ejected from the match with a straight red card. The South African apologized to Lucu on social media after the illegal tackle.

“I would like to apologize to Maxime Lucu for my gesture yesterday,” Pietrese wrote on Instagram.”I didn’t master my tackle and I’m sincerely sorry. As I told you after the game, I’m really happy that you’re okay Maxime. Good luck for the rest of the season.”

Here’s a look at the hit, via Rucked Magazine:

Is… there a card *above* red? Asking for whatever’s left of poor Maxime Lucu after this outrageously bad hit from Ryno Pieterse. 😬 pic.twitter.com/lkViOnMq9g — Rucked Magazine (@rucked_mag) September 18, 2021

Although rugby tackles are rarely gentle, this one pretty clearly crosses some lines. For the safety of both players involved, officials needed to step in and dole out a punishment for Pieterese.

It’s possible that stiffer penalties could be on the way for the Castres’ player. Already, notable rugby referee Nigel Owens took to Twitter to advocate for Pieterese to be banned.

“I never get involved in Citing’s or length of ban conversations. But this was as obvious a RC you will see and well done Romain, no TMO lengthy conversations. But it has to now be followed by a very very lengthy ban,” Owens wrote.

I never get involved in Citing’s or length of ban conversations. But this was as obvious a RC you will see and well done Romain, no TMO lengthy conversations. But it has to now be followed by a very very lengthy ban. https://t.co/oh2r1DGu2A — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) September 18, 2021

Time will tell if Pieterese is slapped with a harsher ban, but for now he’ll be left to try and correct his tackling form.