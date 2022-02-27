Watch: Jae Crowder Just Had The Worst Pass Of The Season

Down three with plenty of seconds left to bring the ball up and potentially tie the game, the Phoenix Suns had the Jazz where they wanted them. But unfortunately they were let off the hook by a poor Jae Crowder pass.

The Suns chose not call timeout after the timeout, allowing the team to try to attack the Jazz defense before it could get set. With 4.6 seconds on the clock, Phoenix began working the ball up the floor before Crowder threw an errant pass over Devin Booker‘s head.

Jae Crowder with a bad pass turnover pic.twitter.com/mdD7IUebpe — Alex 👋 (@dbs408) February 27, 2022

Immediately after the play you could just see how sickened Crowder was by his untimely turnover.

It should be noted that the Suns wouldn’t even be in position to tie had Jae Crowder not hit a clutch contested three to keep Phoenix in the game. However, now for just the third time this season, the Suns have lost back-to-back games.

Monty Williams squad still has a healthy lead atop the West. But this is definitely one Crowder and the Suns would like back.

Look for the key veteran to bounce back quickly.