Watch: Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray Share Cool Postgame Moment

It’s been a huge weekend for Oklahoma football at all levels.

After beating No. 6 Iowa State in the Big 12 conference championship on Saturday, the Sooners had two of their former star quarterbacks face off on NFL Sunday night.

Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts both had outstanding outings in a closely-contested game. Murray’s 406 yards and four total touchdowns pushed the Cardinals to a 33-26 win over the Eagles.

In just his second game starting for Philadelphia, Hurts had a breakout game, throwing for 338 yards and and collecting four all-purpose touchdowns of his own.

The two former Oklahoma Sooners shared a cool moment after the game. Murray and Hurts shared a few words and a laugh before taking a photo together.

It's a brotherhood. What a performance by Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts.

While the two QBs are only one year apart, they never actually had any overlap time in Norman.

Murray played for the Sooners for two years from 2017-18 after transferring in from Texas A&M. In his junior season, Murray absolutely went off. The shifty quarterback threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns en route to a Heisman Trophy win. He was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Jalen Hurts arrived in Norman just after Murray left in 2019. The former Alabama standout transferred from the Crimson Tide after his starting position was taken over by Tua Tagovailoa. Hurts had an outstanding season of his own in 2019, finishing as runner up in Heisman voting behind LSU’s Joe Burrow. He would’ve been the third straight Oklahoma QB to win the trophy dating back to Baker Mayfield.

In a questionable decision made by the Eagles, Hurts was drafted 53rd overall by a team with an already-established starting quarterback. This choice turned out to be a good call though as Carson Wentz has struggled to lead the Philadelphia offense all season.

In his first two starts, Jalen Hurts has provided the Eagles with a much-needed boost, throwing for 505 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions en route to a 1-1 record. His legs also provide Philadelphia with a whole new look on offense, running for 169 yards and a touchdown.

It’s safe to say that both of these Oklahoma quarterbacks have a bright NFL future ahead of them.