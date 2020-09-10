Watch: Jalen Rose’s Odell Beckham Jr. Comment Is Going Viral

Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the collective mind of the sports world for a very unfortunate reason.

Earlier this week, a clip from a podcast went viral, in which the hosts alleged the Cleveland Browns wide receiver was into a bedroom activity that can best be described as smelly.

Beckham Jr. has yet – and likely will not – publicly address the rumor, though he did give it a subtle nod with a recent Instagram post.

Wednesday night, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose referenced the rumor as the network went to commercial during the Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors game.

“Did you hear about Odell Beckham?” Rose can be heard saying off-camera.

ESPN host Maria Taylor can be heard responding.

“Ohhhh no,” she appears to say.

"Did you hear about Odell Beckham?" Jalen Rose is wild 💀 pic.twitter.com/CxL0Wgo5nq — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 9, 2020

This is pretty harmless, but Rose has quickly gone viral on Twitter, with the clip being shared thousands of times by various accounts.

Beckham, meanwhile, has bigger things to worry about.

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a disappointing 2019 season, but they’re heading into 2020 with high hopes.

Cleveland, which is aiming to take a big step forward and make the playoffs, opens its regular season on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.