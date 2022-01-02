The Spun

Watch: Ja’Marr Chase Scored A Crazy Touchdown On Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore RavensBALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates a touchdown with Joe Burrow #9 and Joe Mixon #28 during the second half in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase continued his standout rookie campaign on Sunday. In Week 17’s early window, Chase housed an intermediate route, pulling away from Chiefs defenders with ease on the way to a 72-yard TD.

Chase already has 111 yards on five catches so far in the first half. Since arriving to the league out of LSU, the first-year wideout has separated himself as a premier deep threat. And one of Joe Burrow‘s favorite targets.

Coming into the week, the 21-year-old WR entered with 68 receptions for over 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those totals will certainly get a boost after this one.

The Cincinnati Bengals offense has emerged as one of the most high-flying in the NFL this season. The unit features a 4,000 yards passer in Burrow, a 1,000-yard rusher Joe Mixon and two 1K yard receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Cincy’s been one of the NFL’s best surprises, with very few people expecting the Bengals to be in playoff contention. Let alone an AFC North division crown.

Most think that the Bengals are still a couple years away from really making some noise. But they showcase some special talent, especially at the QB and receiver spot.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.