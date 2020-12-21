Watch: James Harden Gives His First ‘Next Question’ About Rockets

There has been one focus surrounding James Harden and the Houston Rockets prior to the start of the 2020-21 season.

After making it very clear that he wants out of Houston, Harden has been flooded with questions about his status with the team moving forward. The media has exploded with speculation and trade rumors involving the superstar shooting guard.

Harden has had enough of this drama. When asked if he felt better about his situation with the Rockets during a Monday press conference, Harden gave a blunt response to reporters.

“Next question,” Harden said.

“Next question.” Harden when asked if he feels better about the situation in Houston pic.twitter.com/NendmKiP0g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 21, 2020

Harden refused to show up in Houston until weeks after practices had begun. The All-Star was seen partying in Las Vegas clubs on multiple occasions while his teammates participated in offseason workouts and individual meetings.

Harden finally arrived at the Rockets’ facilities early last week. After clearing his required COVID-19 isolation period, Harden donned a Rockets uniform to face the Spurs in a preseason matchup on Tuesday.

Despite suiting up for Houston in the preseason, Harden reportedly still has no interest in staying with the team. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, Harden is “unmoved and uninterested in pursuing a new partnership” with the Rockets, despite the offseason additions of John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins.

As a result, Harden has reportedly turned down a two-year, $103 million extension with the Rockets.

The Houston front office has reportedly engaged in trade discussions with multiple NBA franchises, but nothing has gained any traction yet.

Even if he may not come outright and say it, James Harden seems ready to get out of Houston as quickly as possible.