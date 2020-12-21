The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Watch: James Harden Gives His First ‘Next Question’ About Rockets

James Harden in Game 7 against the Thunder.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 02: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Seven of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 02, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

There has been one focus surrounding James Harden and the Houston Rockets prior to the start of the 2020-21 season.

After making it very clear that he wants out of Houston, Harden has been flooded with questions about his status with the team moving forward. The media has exploded with speculation and trade rumors involving the superstar shooting guard.

Harden has had enough of this drama. When asked if he felt better about his situation with the Rockets during a Monday press conference, Harden gave a blunt response to reporters.

“Next question,” Harden said.

Harden refused to show up in Houston until weeks after practices had begun. The All-Star was seen partying in Las Vegas clubs on multiple occasions while his teammates participated in offseason workouts and individual meetings.

Harden finally arrived at the Rockets’ facilities early last week. After clearing his required COVID-19 isolation period, Harden donned a Rockets uniform to face the Spurs in a preseason matchup on Tuesday.

Despite suiting up for Houston in the preseason, Harden reportedly still has no interest in staying with the team. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, Harden is “unmoved and uninterested in pursuing a new partnership” with the Rockets, despite the offseason additions of John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins.

As a result, Harden has reportedly turned down a two-year, $103 million extension with the Rockets.

The Houston front office has reportedly engaged in trade discussions with multiple NBA franchises, but nothing has gained any traction yet.

Even if he may not come outright and say it, James Harden seems ready to get out of Houston as quickly as possible.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.