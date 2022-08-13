Watch: JJ Watt Has An Update On The 'Baby Rattlesnake' Situatuion
There are plenty of aspects to living in Phoenix that are probably beautiful, but snakes aren't one of them.
On Saturday, Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt had a bit of a snake problem in the AM, asking his 5.6 million Twitter followers what to do.
Watt didn't seem to get any of the right answers on social media. But the three-time Defensive Player of the Year offered an update after getting the situation straightened out and he was rather embarrassed.
Woke up this morning, went into the bathroom, found a baby rattlesnake in the corner of the bathroom. ... I'm from Wisconsin... don't have a lot of experience with snakes. ... don't know a lot about snakes, don't know how to handle snakes, not a big fan of snakes. When I got down to Arizona, everybody said watch out for the scorpions and watch out for the rattlesnakes ... stay away ... babies are the most venomous rattlesnake...
... So I call this guy, and he comes out to the house, and he takes a look at it and he just picks it up with his bare hands. He goes, 'Huh... this is not a rattlesnake. It's a Longnose snake. Completely harmless.' and then he left. So... if you every want to feel like a wimp, that's the way to do it.
Maybe he should take Cam Jordan's advice...