Watch: JJ Watt Has An Update On The 'Baby Rattlesnake' Situatuion

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after recording a sack in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There are plenty of aspects to living in Phoenix that are probably beautiful, but snakes aren't one of them.

On Saturday, Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt had a bit of a snake problem in the AM, asking his 5.6 million Twitter followers what to do.

Watt didn't seem to get any of the right answers on social media. But the three-time Defensive Player of the Year offered an update after getting the situation straightened out and he was rather embarrassed.

Woke up this morning, went into the bathroom, found a baby rattlesnake in the corner of the bathroom. ... I'm from Wisconsin... don't have a lot of experience with snakes. ... don't know a lot about snakes, don't know how to handle snakes, not a big fan of snakes. When I got down to Arizona, everybody said watch out for the scorpions and watch out for the rattlesnakes ... stay away ... babies are the most venomous rattlesnake... ... So I call this guy, and he comes out to the house, and he takes a look at it and he just picks it up with his bare hands. He goes, 'Huh... this is not a rattlesnake. It's a Longnose snake. Completely harmless.' and then he left. So... if you every want to feel like a wimp, that's the way to do it.

Maybe he should take Cam Jordan's advice...