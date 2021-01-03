Watch: JK Dobbins Pays Tribute To Ohio State After Touchdown

It’s a good week to be a Baltimore Raven and an Ohio State Buckeye. JK Dobbins is both.

After scoring a touchdown to put the Ravens up 20-3 on the Cincinnati Bengals, Dobbins threw up the classic “O-H” Buckeye arm signal in the back of the end zone.

Here’s a video of the celebration:

J.K. Dobbins scores a touchdown in the sixth-straight game and he hits that "O-H” celebration. pic.twitter.com/39lCpliRAr — Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 3, 2021

In his first year out of Ohio State, Dobbins is having a solid year. The rookie running back collected 645 yards on 121 carries for seven touchdowns through 14 games. Today, Dobbins has 160 yards on 13 carries for two TDs.

If you watched JK Dobbins in college, this output should come as no surprise. Through his three-year career with the Buckeyes, Dobbins amassed 5,104 yards and 43 touchdowns. In his junior year alone, he collected more than 2,000 yards rushing and 23 total touchdowns.

Dobbins’ efforts today have helped propel the Ravens to a 38-3 blowout lead over the Bengals.

Lamar Jackson and his Baltimore squad are looking strong as they head into the playoffs. Today’s almost certain win marks five straight after stopping a three-game losing skid with a victory over Dallas in Week 13.

With a 10-5 record, tied for second in the AFC North with the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens are guaranteed an AFC Wild Card spot with a win today.