Watch: Josh Allen's Monster Drive Is Going Viral

It's safe to say that Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has been getting plenty of work in on the golf course this offseason. His latest drive should give a hint of how good his form is getting.

A recent video from Golf.com shows Allen annihilating his tee shot with a crowd watching. His ball apparently sailed a whopping 340 yards.

But while Allen isn't a pro golfer, he has plenty of experience playing. He's said on many occasions that it's one of his favorite things. He even declined a trip to the Pro Bowl in order to play at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year.

Perhaps his most notable golfing foray thus far has been his team-up with Patrick Mahomes in The Match against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason.

Fans love what they're seeing out of Allen as a golfer:

"Josh Allen’s ball still hasn’t come down," one fan joked.

"So did it come back to the middle or did it keep pushing right," joked another.

"The Bryson DeChambeau of football," a third fan wrote, referencing the strong swings of the 2020 U.S. Open winner. "Idk how I didn’t realize this earlier."

"Little known fact, Josh Allen can throw a football faster and further than he can hit a golf ball," a fourth fan wrote in a joke.

The legend of Josh Allen grows ever greater.