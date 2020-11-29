Watch: Josh Jacobs Has Best Truck Stick Of The Season

Josh Jacobs showed off an incredible display of power in the first half of the Raiders game on Sunday.

Coming off a handoff from QB Derek Carr, the running back wheeled around the edge, meeting an Atlanta defender in the open field. Jacobs lowered his helmet and absolutely blew up the DB, sending him flying through the air.

This looked one of the only offensive highlights for Las Vegas early on. Late in the second quarter, the Raiders have only put up three points and 95 yards of total offense.

Unfortunately though, Jacobs was called for targeting on the play. As a result of using his helmet as a weapon, Las Vegas were pushed back 15 yards on a drive that would later stall out.

Jacobs is in the midst of a solid second year with the Raiders. The former Alabama RB has started all 10 games this season, collecting 755 and nine touchdowns.

Las Vegas have had a strong season so far, sitting at second place in the AFC West with a 6-4 record. But, a loss today would mark two straight after they fell to division rival Kansas City last week.

The Raiders currently trail the Falcons 3-13 with two minutes remaining in the first half.