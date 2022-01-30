Watch: Kansas Basketball Had Scoreboard Accident Before Game

One of the Jayhawks’ players was screwed before Saturday’s opening tip-off against Kentucky.

The two teams were set to tip-off for the SEC/BIG 12 challenge before a panel of the scoreboard above Kansas’ tunnel smacked a player in the face.

The player ended up being fine and still played, but he’s lucky he didn’t get hurt.

Kentucky ended up upsetting Kansas, 80-62 as it had a 20-point lead going into halftime. Keion Brooks Jr. was the Wildcats leading scorer with 27 points and eight rebounds as they got to 18-4 with this win.

Three other players finished in double figures for the Wildcats.

For the Jayhawks, it was a struggle all game long as only two players finished with over 10 points. Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun both finished with 13 points while playing over 30 minutes.

Kentucky will play Vanderbilt up next on Feb. 2, while Kansas gets No. 23 Iowa State on Feb. 1.