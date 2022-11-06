Watch: Kate Upton's NSFW Interview Is Going Viral

Kate Upton was in a very celebratory mood on Saturday evening - and it's understandable.

The Houston Astros topped the Philadelphia Phillies to win the 2022 World Series. Upton's husband, Justin Verlander, gets his second World Series ring.

Following the Game 6 win, which clinched the series for the Astros, Upton spoke with a local Houston television station.

Upton had some NSFW words.

"He's such a f------ legend, who cares?" Upton told the television station.

Upton was asked about Verlander's first World Series start win. While he had won a championship before, he'd yet to record a World Series victory as a pitcher - until this year.

Well said, Kate!