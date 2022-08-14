Watch: Kenny Pickett's 1st NFL Preseason Touchdown

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field for warm ups before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

13-15, 111 yards, two touchdowns, 132.6 passer rating and a game-winning drive. How do you like that for a debut Steelers fans?

In his first preseason action, first-round pick Kenny Pickett went 5-5 and helped march Pittsburgh's offense down the field for a score; hitting fellow rookie Jaylen Warren on a goal line pass.

"Jaylen with a SNAG," one fan replied.

"Let’s go baby!! Unfazed competitor, leader and winner," another user said.

"I am hyped!"

"Holy [expletive] look at Kenny, I’m cryin," another fan tweeted.

"He looks good too!" remarked Crispin Havener.

"Kenny looking like a stud!"

"THE VIBES IS CRAZY RN," a Steelers fan page replied in all-caps.

It's lit in the Burgh.