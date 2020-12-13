Watch: Kirk Ferentz Got Emotional Following Iowa’s Win Tonight

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz fought back some happy tears after the Hawkeyes took down the Big Ten rival Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday.

Following the team’s 28-7 win, Ferentz addressed his players in the locker room. The head coach’s voice wavered with emotion as he told his team, “Great job, congratulations.”

That’s all he needed to say. The roar of the locker room soon took over as the players mobbed their coach.

You could tell how proud Ferentz was of his team. And he should be proud — the Iowa defense blanked the Badgers in three full quarters, only allowing one touchdown in third.

The offense also got it done. QB Spencer Petras and the offensive unit turned up the heat in the second half, scoring 22 of their points in the final two quarters.

Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson had a massive game, rushing for 106 yards and one touchdown. WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette had an even bigger outing, reeling in seven catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa is one of the hottest teams in college football right now. After starting their season 0-2, the Hawkeyes have stormed back to win six straight games.

Wisconsin has faced the polar opposite experience. After winning their first two games of the season and earning a top-10 ranking, the Badgers have now dropped three straight games.

With its blowout win today, expect No. 16 Iowa to shoot up even further in the CFP rankings later this week.