Watch: LeBron James' Dunk In Drew League Game Is Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

As expected, LeBron James delivered a show during his first appearance at the Drew League pro-am since 2011.

The 37-year-old superstar hit a defender with a spin move and slammed the ball home at the Los Angeles-based event on Saturday.

Take a look at the play here:

NBA fans were thrilled to hear LeBron was participating in the Drew League when reports first surfaced on Friday. The last time the all-time great hooper suited up for the world-famous offseason league was during the NBA lockout in 2011.

No matter what gym LeBron steps in, he's always going to be one of the best on the court. That was certainly the case today.

After he and the Lakers failed to make the postseason this past year, LeBron has had quite a bit of time on his hands this offseason. He was no doubt itching to get back out on the court — and today's event provided that outlet.

LeBron is still producing some of the best numbers in the league as he heads into his 20th NBA season.

If this dunk is any indication, he shouldn't be slowing down anytime soon.