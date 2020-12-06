Watch: Lions C Frank Ragnow Has Best Block Of The Day

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow absolutely dominated on the line today.

In the first half, Ragnow pancake blocked Bears star defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on a power-run play down the middle. Hicks didn’t seem too happy with the dominance displayed against him. Ragnow’s Lions teammates had to peel the defender off him after the play was blown dead.

Ragnow was selected by Detroit with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The third-year pro out of Arkansas has started every game for the Lions in his young career. Many analyst view the center as a potential Pro Bowler in the future. His talents were certainly on full display during this block.

This wasn’t the only bright spot for Detroit today. The Lions mounted a shocking comeback over the Bears in the closing moments of the fourth quarter.

Apparently #Bears DT Akiem Hicks doesn't appreciate being absolutely dominated by #Lions C Frank Ragnow pic.twitter.com/epHUywzgAt — Logan Lamorandier (@LLamorandier) December 6, 2020

Down 10 with only a couple minutes left Matthew Stafford threw a touchdown to draw Detroit within three. Just a few plays later on the following Chicago possession, the Lions defense forced and recovered a fumble inside the Bears 15-yard line.

Veteran running back Adrian Peterson collected the game winning touchdown on the following play.

Lions score 2 TDs in 41 secs 🔥 They erase a 10-pt 4Q lead on the Bears (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/yIWjoO0y2i — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2020

Today’s win was the first game for interim head coach Darrell Bevell. After three years as head coach, Matt Patricia was fired by the franchise last week.

With this incredible comeback win, the Lions record improves to 5-7 on the season, tying them for last place in the NFC North with Chicago. Both teams are just a half a game behind the Vikings in second place.

Detroit will face the division-leading Packers next Sunday afternoon.