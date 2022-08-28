Watch: Massive Crash In NASCAR Race On Sunday Afternoon

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, crashes and flips during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 is underway at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, but a massive crash in the rain is threatening to put a damper in everyone's mood.

With just 23 laps remaining in the race, Denny Hamlin held the lead when several of the race cars appeared to swerve on the slick, rainy track at Daytona. A massive crash ensued, causing a pileup that got over half of the cars involved.

Somehow amid all of the carnage, No. 3 Austin Dillon managed to squeeze through and take the lead while Hamlin and the other leaders were left behind to regroup.

The rain came on pretty quickly, and just two laps later, lightning in the area forced the race into a delay with 21 laps to go. If and when the race does resume today, Dillon will be in the lead.

Here's a look at the crash:

And here's Dillon's POV as the crash began unfolding:

As you can tell, Austin Dillon makes the brilliant move to cross below the yellow lines, swerving around a crashed Harrison Burton in order to avoid crashing with the rest of them.

Dillon hasn't won a race since July 2020. He's not in position for the NASCAR Cup playoffs at the moment, but a win today would put him right into the race.

That big crash could wind up being a season-defining moment for the two-time Daytona 500 winner.