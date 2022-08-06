Watch: Matthew Stafford's No-Look Pass At Practice Is Going Viral

Matthew Stafford is already developing some show-stopping chemistry with newly-signed wide receiver Allen Robinson.

During training camp practice on Saturday, the veteran quarterback connected with the former Pro-Bowl wideout on an incredible no-look pass.

Take a look at the play here:

Earlier this offseason, Robinson penned a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions. The ninth-year NFL veteran is looking to get his career back on track after a down year with the Chicago Bears in 2021.

Through 12 games under Matt Nagy this past season, Robinson reeled in just 38 catches on a career-low 66 targets. He logged more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of the prior two seasons.

With reigning Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp drawing the majority of defensive attention this coming season, Robinson may be able to find his spots as a secondary wide receiver.

If this outstanding preseason play is any indication, Robinson could be in for a much-improved year in 2022.