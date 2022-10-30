Watch: Micah Parsons' Incredible Touchdown Goes Viral Sunday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys during play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons has rapidly made the case to be the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but his touchdown against the Chicago Bears on Sunday might just be his signature moment.

With a 12-point lead over the Bears late in the third quarter, the Cowboys defense was starting to show some weaknesses. But when Bears running back David Montgomery fumbled the ball, Parsons quickly capitalized.

Parsons hustled to the ball and grabbed it, only to realize that he was untouched, so he raced across the field, avoiding any defenders to avoid being marked down, and got the ball across the endzone to give Dallas a 42-23 lead.

The play is going viral with over a quarter-million views in just a few minutes. Fans are already dubbing him the best defender in football and comparing him to the all-time greats.

"Not only is he the best defensive player in football, with the ball in his hands he looked like ED on the back end," one user replied.

"Micah was held, double teamed, then runs the play down 17 yards, picks it up and runs it the other way…" wrote another.

"Craziest s-t ever. He had no business recovering that fumble but the heart won’t let him not attack like a Pit off the leash. 11 from HEAVEN," a third said.

Parsons almost won Defensive Player of the Year as a rookie last year. There's still plenty of season left but this one will surely be on the highlight reel in the final voting.