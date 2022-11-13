Watch: Michigan Scores Crazy Fumble Recovery Touchdown vs. Nebraska

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 04: Some festive Michigan fans cheer during a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Michigan Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

Madness in Michigan.

The Wolverines had the Big House rocking after a wild play vs. Nebraska that saw senior wideout Ronnie Bell break off a nice catch and run before fumbling at the goal line; only for a scourge of maize and blue to recover the ball in the endzone.

Here's the video.

The fourth quarter touchdown is definitely a must-watch:

"A lot of good here," tweeted Michigan on BTN. "1. The throw on the run, 2. The run after the catch, 3. The awareness to jump on the ball."

"Not great black shirts," a user said of the Huskers.

"All we know is that it’s ruled a touchdown. And really, that’s all that matters," said Michigan's official account.

Many Huskers fans argued that the ball actually went out the back of the endzone and should've been a touchback. But these are the breaks for current-day Nebraska.