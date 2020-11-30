Mina Kimes is one of the smartest people at ESPN, so it comes as no real surprise to see her help someone win on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Still, it’s pretty freaking cool.

The ESPN NFL analyst was celebrity chef David Chang’s phone-a-friend on his $1 million question on Sunday night.

The question: “Although he and his wife never touched a light switch for fear of being shocked, who was the first president to have electricity in the White House?”

The answers: Ulysses S. Grant, Benjamin Harrison, Chester A. Arthur, Andrew Johnson.

Kimes was not positive, but she gave Chang her best guess, going with Benjamin Harrison. “I think it’s probably Harrison,” she said.

“This is terrifying,” Chang said to host Jimmy Kimmel. “She’s so much smarter than I am, though. And she knows this stuff. Truthfully, I didn’t even know if Benjamin Harrison was a president. Did you know Benjamin Harrison was a president?”

Of course, Kimes was right. Chang answered Harrison and it was correct.

On last night's @MillionaireTV, celebrity chef @DavidChang needed to answer one final question to become the first celebrity winner ever in 20 years. Stumped, he called upon who other than…@MinaKimes!!! For the win. $1M will be donated to hospitality workers in need 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/47RkK3IUoV — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 30, 2020

With his $1 million win, Chang will be donating the money to hospital workers, which is pretty awesome.

Well done to David and Mina!