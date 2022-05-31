Watch: Minor League Announcer Goes Viral During Stephen Strasburg Start

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A Fredericksburg Nationals announcer was having the time of his life doing play-by-play when Stephen Strasburg was pitching on Sunday.

Strasburg was pitching in his second rehab start as he works his way back from another injury. He had to miss most of last season due to Thoracic outlet syndrome surgery.

Here's the video of the announcers coming up with some outstanding phrases when Strasburg gets a strikeout.

It doesn't get any better than this.

Strasburg pitched five innings and put on a show for everyone in attendance (especially this announcer). He gave up no hits or runs and also struck out six batters.

That's the level that the big club is used to seeing from him, even though he was going up against Low-A hitters.

He's expected to make one more rehab start before being activated off the IL list.

Hopefully, this announcer will keep these calls up for the rest of the season, even when Strasburg isn't pitching.