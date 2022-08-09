Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game

A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.

Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.

Take a look at the brawl here:

Perhaps these Padres fans were frustrated about their team's current losing streak.

Including last night's 1-0 loss to the Giants, San Diego has now lost five games in a row. Each of these defeats came after the team acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Nationals before this year's deadline.

The Padres will look to stop this losing streak during another matchup against the Giants later tonight.

Perhaps fans at Petco Park will be better behaved during tonight's contest.