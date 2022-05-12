Watch: Nationals Have Dumbest Baserunning Of MLB Season

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 23: Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in the game at Nationals Park on July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It wasn't the Nationals' finest hour on the basepaths Thursday.

Four innings into Washington's NL East matinee with the Mets, Nationals stars Juan Soto and Josh Bell found themselves on the wrong end of a 5-6-1-9-6 double-play.

Even the announcers couldn't believe what they were seeing. Calling the sequence "horrendous baserunning" by the Nationals.

Instead of keeping a runner in scoring position (twice) with what likely would've been only one out, and the heart of the order coming up; Washington, down three runs, found itself with zero runners and two outs.

The Nats would go into the top of the fifth with no runs and a missed opportunity to keep things close against the first-place Mets.

The struggles continue for the 11-21 Nationals who find themselves in the cellar of the division, 10-games behind New York.