Watch: Nationals Have Dumbest Baserunning Of MLB Season
It wasn't the Nationals' finest hour on the basepaths Thursday.
Four innings into Washington's NL East matinee with the Mets, Nationals stars Juan Soto and Josh Bell found themselves on the wrong end of a 5-6-1-9-6 double-play.
Even the announcers couldn't believe what they were seeing. Calling the sequence "horrendous baserunning" by the Nationals.
Instead of keeping a runner in scoring position (twice) with what likely would've been only one out, and the heart of the order coming up; Washington, down three runs, found itself with zero runners and two outs.
The Nats would go into the top of the fifth with no runs and a missed opportunity to keep things close against the first-place Mets.
The struggles continue for the 11-21 Nationals who find themselves in the cellar of the division, 10-games behind New York.