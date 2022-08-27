Watch: NFL Kicker Made 70-Yard Field Goal On Saturday

Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York showed off his elite kicking prowess during pregame warmups on Saturday.

Ahead of the Browns' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, the fourth-round pick knocked a 70-yard field goal through the uprights with room to spare. He then turned around and hit a 60-yard bomb in the other direction, per multiple reports.

This pregame exhibition shows why York is the earliest-drafted kicker since 2016. The Browns spent their 124th overall pick on the LSU product, hoping to bring in an immediate impact player on the special teams unit for the 2022 season..

Through three collegiate seasons with the Tigers, York connected on 81.8 percent of his field goal attempts and 97.6 percent on extra points. He's 3/4 on field goal attempts through his first two preseason games with the Browns.

The longest in-game make of York's professional career so far is 50 yards.

The Browns are committed to York as their lone kicking option to start the 2022 season.