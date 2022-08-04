Watch: NFL Network Called Out For Its Russian Prison Joke

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of an NFL Network microphone before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Thursday morning, WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.

Just a few hours later, James Palmer of NFL Network made a joke about Russian prisons. "If Ian thinks he can survive in a Russian prison, which apparently he believes, a tackle from Nathaniel Hackett is the least of his problems," Palmer said.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport made it clear he and Palmer had talked about Russian prisons off the air and looked very uneasy as Palmer was revealing their off-air conversation.

Even NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano appeared to be surprised by the comment from Palmer.

Check it out.

Yikes!

Perhaps Palmer should have left this conversation off the air as Rapoport and Siciliano suggested.

NFL Network has not released a comment about the joke just yet.