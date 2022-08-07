Watch: NFL Safety Makes 65-Yard Field Goal In Practice

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It isn't common for players other than placekickers or punters to make kicks during NFL games, but when it happens it's always noteworthy. So if NFL teams ever need a player who can double as a field goal kicker, they might have found their man.

During Kansas City Chiefs practice today, Chiefs safety Justin Reid decided to try his hands at kicking a field goal. With a tee to assist him, he lined up and drilled a 65-yard field goal.

If that were a proper kick during an NFL game, it would be the second-longest in league history after the 66-yarder Justin Tucker nailed against the Detroit Lions.

The clip has over 1,600 views in just a few minutes. Fans are already giving their thoughts on how impressive (or unimpressive) the feat was:

"I would 100% become a kicker once I physically couldn’t play safety anymore," one fan joked.

"Off the ground is impressive. My longest ever was 60 off a tee. Couldn’t get much longer than 45 off the ground," wrote another.

"This is one of the most impressive things I’ve seen," a third fan wrote.

Justin Reid actually has a history as a kicker though. He played soccer in high school and served as the emergency kicker for the Houston Texans just last year.

Reid is a man of many talents. Placekicker Harrison Butker should probably watch his back for some competition this month.