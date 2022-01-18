Watch: NHL Player Has Heated Exchange With Reporter

It’s not often you see a reporter so directly go after an athlete at the podium.

During a recent press conference with Edmonton Oilers All-Star Leon Draisaitl, longtime Canadian sports journalist Jim Matheson called the center out for a terse response to one of his questions.

“What do you think is the number one reason for the losses? Is there one thing in your mind where you say ‘we have to get better at that?’” Matheson inquired.

“Everything,” Draisaitl responded shortly.

Matheson then asked the 26-year-old veteran to elaborate.

“We have to get better at everything,” Draisaitl said. “You can [elaborate]. You seem to know everything.”

“Why are you so pissy?” Matheson clapped back.

After going back and forth with a few more jabs, Draisaitl stood up and walked out of the press conference — clearly frustrated with the questions being thrown his way.

Take a look at the exchange here:

Watch Leon Draisaitl get into it with HHOF reporter Jim Matheson 😬#Oilers pic.twitter.com/KsoN8KKqWR — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) January 18, 2022

It’s no surprise that Draisaitl is frustrated.

After starting the season with a 9-1 record, the Oilers have now dropped each of their last six contests. Earlier this season, they suffered yet another six game losing streak.

Draisaitl and his squad haven’t had much of a chance to get back on track either. 10 of the Oilers’ last 16 games have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, including today’s scheduled matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Draisaitl currently leads the NHL in goals (26), points (54), power-play goals (13) and game-winning goals (6). The Oilers are 18-15-2 on the season.