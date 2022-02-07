Watch: Odell Beckham Surprised By Ex-Teammate On Monday

Los Angeles Rams star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. may not be teammates with Jarvis Landry any longer. But the two still maintain a strong friendship.

During Beckham’s Super Bowl press conference on Monday, Landry popped in for a surprise visit.

Landry: “What’s going on, man?”

Beckham: “What’s up with it?”

Landry: “I ain’t got no questions, man. But I wanna start by saying that you deserving of this moment. You deserving of this moment. You put countless hours to where you are today. I witnessed it all first-hand. You have scars to show where you are today. This is a dream that you are actually turning into a reality. I wanted to come on here and just let you know that I’m proud of you. There are so many people supporting you every step of the way. Continue to use your light. Continue to be a blessing to others.”

Beckham: “… Besides pops there’s no man that ever came into my life and has had the effect and impact that you have had to make me a better person and player and man, soon-to-be father, brother, lover. You’ve shown me the light and I love you so much and this moment is for us. So I appreciate you coming on here.”

Landry: “Go get that ring, bro.”

Take a look at the exchange in the video below.

Here’s the video of Jarvis Landry surprising Odell Beckham Jr. during his media availability. Very wholesome moment between two friends. pic.twitter.com/rgJmUl98mx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2022

Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry clearly developed a strong bond in Cleveland.

No. 3 will now try and win a ring for his brother when the Rams play the Bengals on Sunday.