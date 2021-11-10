Watch: Ohio State Basketball Opens Season With Crazy Win

Nightmare averted for Buckeye Nation.

Ohio State basketball’s season opener versus Akron did not go according to plan, but the Buckeyes escaped defeat with a game-winning layup from Zed Key. Head coach Chris Holtmann’s bunch barely secured the 67-66 victory over the Zips.

The Buckeyes found themselves trailing with six seconds left, following a devastating four-point play from Akron’s Ali Ali. Ali launched a three-pointer to tie the game at 65 a piece. He not only drained it, but OSU star E.J. Liddell fouled Ali in the process. Liddell fouled out on the play and Ali converted his free throw.

With six seconds remaining, the Buckeyes inbounded the ball to Meechie Johnson Jr. The freshman called timeout at midcourt with three seconds left, giving OSU ample time to find a decent look. Inbounder Justin Ahrens found Malaki Branham, who dished it to Key for the game winner.

While he almost made the losing play, Liddell was instrumental in keeping the Buckeyes around. The 6’7” junior, who averaged 16/7/2 last year, delivered a monster 25 points and 11 rebounds on the night. Liddell also chipped in with 3 assists, 2 blocks and a steal. Perhaps his greatest contribution was a solo 8-0 run that boosted OSU to a (short-lived) double-digit lead in the second half.

Liddell carried the Buckeyes’ offense through an otherwise-rough shooting night. Johnson, Branham and Justice Sueing finished a combined 4-18. Key (14 points) was Liddell’s only teammate to finish in double figures.

It wasn’t pretty, but Liddell, Key and OSU got it done. Next up, Niagara visits Columbus on Friday for game two of 2021-22. The Purple Eagles fell 60-63 at Xavier to start their season Tuesday.