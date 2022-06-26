Watch: Ole Miss Fan Reaction To College World Series Goes Viral

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 25: Tim Elko #25 of the Ole Miss Rebels celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Oklahoma Sooners during the Division I Men's Baseball Championship held at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on June 25, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

For the first time in school history, the Ole Miss Rebels are winners of the College Baseball World Series.

The Rebs completed completed the sweep of the Oklahoma Sooners with a 4-2 win on Sunday, scoring twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning.

Stefan Krajisnik of the Clarion Ledger was in Mississippi to witness Ole Miss fans reacting to the win in real-time, and let's just say the reporter got a little wet.

The clip of the ecstatic Rebels fans got some reaction of its own on Twitter.

"Hotty Toddy," one user tweeted at Ole Miss' baseball account.

"My favorite is the old guy at the halfway mark who just wants another beer," commented Sam R. Hall.

"So worth it!!! I'm so glad you were in Oxford for it," another fan tweeted at Krajisnik.

"I really encourage people who watch this to think about 2020," Krajisnik followed-up. "So much was taken away from people, and sports were such a big part of that. From Mississippi State last year to Ole Miss now and all the championships in between, this is what it’s all about."

What it's all about.