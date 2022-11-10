Watch: Peyton Manning Goes Viral During Awards Show

Former Tennessee football star Peyton Manning is still a strong supporter of the program he once called home.

As a co-host of last night's CMA Awards, Manning took the opportunity to show that support in the form of the Volunteers' iconic anthem.

Manning's co-host, country music star Luke Bryan, asked the all-time great quarterback about his favorite country song. Without hesitation, Manning cued up "Rocky Top" and called out a viral Tennessee dancer.

Take a look at the clip here:

Bryan, a Georgia football fan, eventually called for an end to the rival anthem. This past weekend, the Bulldogs handed the Volunteers their first loss of the 2022 season at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia now ranks No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Manning's Tennessee program slid down to No. 5.