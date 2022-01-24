The Spun

Watch: Postgame Video Of Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Going Viral

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sideline.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

No one appeared to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Buffalo Bills harder than Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee.

Brittany Matthews, the significant other of the superstar quarterback, got the champagne out following the epic 42-36 win.

The Chiefs quarterback’s fiancee proceeded to spray the champagne over the fans sitting below her.

Check it out:

Hopefully everyone was pumped up on enough adrenaline to not get cold from the spraying champagne…

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are off to the AFC Championship Game, where they will face the Bengals with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.