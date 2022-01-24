Watch: Postgame Video Of Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Going Viral

No one appeared to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Buffalo Bills harder than Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee.

Brittany Matthews, the significant other of the superstar quarterback, got the champagne out following the epic 42-36 win.

The Chiefs quarterback’s fiancee proceeded to spray the champagne over the fans sitting below her.

Check it out:

For societies sake the Bengals need to win next week pic.twitter.com/299LGpCR0Y — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 24, 2022

Hopefully everyone was pumped up on enough adrenaline to not get cold from the spraying champagne…

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are off to the AFC Championship Game, where they will face the Bengals with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.