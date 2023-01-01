Watch: Robert Griffin III Leaves Game Because Wife Is In Labor

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Robert Griffin III stands on the field prior to the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III had to leave the Fiesta Bowl early this Saturday because of a personal matter. His wife, Grete Griffin, is in labor.

Griffin was on the set of "Field Pass With The Pat McAfee Show" when he learned that his wife went into labor. He answered his phone while on camera.

The rest of the crew was pretty confused because they had no idea what was going on. Once Griffin announced the news, his colleagues congratulated him.

Griffin then sprinted out of State Farm Stadium.

Here's the moment where Griffin found out that his wife was going into labor:

Football fans are loving this moment.

"This. Is. Awesome. NFL Combine speed to get to that hospital," one person said.

"That's all this game was missing, a sideline reporter's wife going into labor," another person tweeted.

It looks like the Griffin family will ring in the New Year with another family member.