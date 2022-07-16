Watch: Rory McIlroy Sinks Incredible Bunker Shot To Take Lead At The Open

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 10th hole during Day Three of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 16, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy just sent a shockwave through the Old Course at St. Andrews with an incredible bunker shot.

On the par-4 10th hole, the 33-year-old Irishman holed out from the green-side bunker to take a solo lead for the tournament at 15-under.

Take a look at the incredible eagle here:

Viktor Hovland made a birdie putt shortly after to claim a share of the lead with McIlroy.

McIlroy is the clear fan favorite at the 150th Open Championship. This shot resulted in the biggest roar of the tournament so far — signaling a turning point in what should be an exciting finish in Sunday's final round.

McIlroy's solo lead at 15-under didn't last long. 24-year-old Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland immediately followed his partner with a clutch birdie putt to regain a tie for first.

If this shot is any indication, the golf world should get some more incredible play from McIlroy as the weekend comes to a close.