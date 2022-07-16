Watch: Rory McIlroy Sinks Incredible Bunker Shot To Take Lead At The Open
Rory McIlroy just sent a shockwave through the Old Course at St. Andrews with an incredible bunker shot.
On the par-4 10th hole, the 33-year-old Irishman holed out from the green-side bunker to take a solo lead for the tournament at 15-under.
Take a look at the incredible eagle here:
Viktor Hovland made a birdie putt shortly after to claim a share of the lead with McIlroy.
McIlroy is the clear fan favorite at the 150th Open Championship. This shot resulted in the biggest roar of the tournament so far — signaling a turning point in what should be an exciting finish in Sunday's final round.
McIlroy's solo lead at 15-under didn't last long. 24-year-old Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland immediately followed his partner with a clutch birdie putt to regain a tie for first.
If this shot is any indication, the golf world should get some more incredible play from McIlroy as the weekend comes to a close.