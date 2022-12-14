Watch: Scary Fan Injury At World Cup On Wednesday

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: General view inside the stadium prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Michael Steele/Getty Images

There haven't been many incidents involving fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup this year. Unfortunately, there was an incident where a fan may have accidentally gotten hurt by an errant shot.

Prior to the game, France striker Kylian Mbappe was seen going over to the stands to check on a fan that he had accidentally hit with a warmup shot. Footage from FOX Sports shows that the fan looked to be in pretty bad shape.

The man was visibly struggling to stand and had to be held up by other France supporters. He was grabbing his head and seemed to be in a lot of distress.

Even seeing Mbappe come to offer apologies didn't seem to improve things for the injured fan.

FOX Sports sideline reporter Jenny Taft reported shortly afterwards that she spoke to the fan, who suffered a bloody nose. But the fan was a good sport about it saying, that it'll be worth it if France wins. He also hopes Mbappe will give him his jersey after the match:

"Spoke to the French fan, he suffered a bloody nose and told me if France wins it will all be worth it! (He is also hoping Mbappé will give him his jersey after the match)," Taft wrote.

As of writing, France lead 1-0 thanks to a Theo Hernandez goal.

