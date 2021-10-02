Watch: South Carolina Has Most “Embarrassing” Play Of Day

The South Carolina Gamecocks have certainly had their fair share of embarrassing plays over the past few seasons — but this one in today’s game against Troy may just take the cake.

Running the ball back on what should have been a scoop-and-score touchdown to ice the game, South Carolina safety Jahmar Brown flipped the ball out of his hand right before crossing the goal line — fumbling the ball out of the back of the endzone.

As strange as it may seem, this same type of mistake is surprisingly common in the history of college football.

That doesn’t make it any less embarrassing though.

Not only was the end of the play hard to watch — the entire sequence was a mess. South Carolina forced a fumble on a strip sack, picked up the ball, fumbled it again, picked it up again and then fumbled it again at the goal line.

With the Gamecocks leading 20-14 at the time of the play, this should-be touchdown would’ve given them a much more comfortable lead coming down the stretch.

Luckily for Brown, his team was able to hold on for a 23-14 win in spite of his critical error.

South Carolina now moves to 3-2 on the year.