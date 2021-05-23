The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Watch: Controversial Game-Winning HR In Conference Championship Game

college world series in omahaOMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The SWAC baseball championship game between Southern and Jackson State featured a bizarre and controversial clutch home run in the ninth inning.

Trailing 6-4 in the top of the ninth, Southern DH O’Neill Burgos stepped to the plate with two runners on. What happened next is something that we’re not quite sure has ever happened before.

Burgos ripped a line drive to deep left field, which Jackson State left fielder Jatavious Melton attempted to rob at the wall. Instead, Melton crashed through the wall, opening the door to the Southern bullpen as he tried to make the catch.

After some deliberation from the umpires and a look on instant replay, the play was ruled a home run. Southern took a 7-6 lead and held on to win its second consecutive SWAC Tournament title.

Take a close look at the videos below. It appears that the ball either hit Melton’s glove or went right over it, but because it was passing over the wall as it did, it was correctly called a home run.

Burgos’ round-tripper capped off an unbelievable run for Southern, which was one of the lowest-seeded teams in the conference tournament. Today’s win moved the Jaguars to 20-28 on the season, while JSU fell to 34-9.

All that matters though is that Southern is on to the NCAA Tournament, and in unforgettable fashion, no less.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.