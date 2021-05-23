The SWAC baseball championship game between Southern and Jackson State featured a bizarre and controversial clutch home run in the ninth inning.

Trailing 6-4 in the top of the ninth, Southern DH O’Neill Burgos stepped to the plate with two runners on. What happened next is something that we’re not quite sure has ever happened before.

Burgos ripped a line drive to deep left field, which Jackson State left fielder Jatavious Melton attempted to rob at the wall. Instead, Melton crashed through the wall, opening the door to the Southern bullpen as he tried to make the catch.

After some deliberation from the umpires and a look on instant replay, the play was ruled a home run. Southern took a 7-6 lead and held on to win its second consecutive SWAC Tournament title.

Take a close look at the videos below. It appears that the ball either hit Melton’s glove or went right over it, but because it was passing over the wall as it did, it was correctly called a home run.

CRAZY finish at the SWAC baseball championship. Down two in the 9th, Southern Jags DH O'Neill Burgos blasts a 3-run home run to give SU the lead….or did he? He did…but WATCH how crazy this play is. Southern wins SWAC, automatic berth into NCAA Tournament. 🎥 = ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/RZe70k6ooL — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) May 23, 2021

Here are some replays of the HR:

– Initially it looked like he had dropped it when he hit the ground because there was a ball rolling around

– The ball *actually* flew right over his glove#Southern wins the SWAC Title pic.twitter.com/XKk6FU7N3M — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) May 23, 2021

Burgos’ round-tripper capped off an unbelievable run for Southern, which was one of the lowest-seeded teams in the conference tournament. Today’s win moved the Jaguars to 20-28 on the season, while JSU fell to 34-9.

All that matters though is that Southern is on to the NCAA Tournament, and in unforgettable fashion, no less.