Watch: Steph Curry Holes Out From Nearly 100 Yards

Steph Curry is well known for his ability to hit shots from long range — both on the basketball court and the golf course.

During today's round of the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, the reigning NBA Finals MVP provided yet another incredible highlight.

Curry hit a beautiful second shot out of the fairway on the par-4 13th hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club, spinning it back into the hole for an eagle from 97 yards out.

Take a look at the shot here:

Curry has long been considered one of the top celebrity golfers to participate in this annual event. Last year, the NBA superstar finished in ninth place.

Curry currently sits in a tie for 16th with 13 points through 15 holes in Round 1.

Perhaps a few more magic shots from the four-time NBA champion could help propel him to his first American Century Championship victory later this weekend.