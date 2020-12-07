Watch: Stephen A. Smith Responds To Baker Mayfield’s Wife

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sure has his fair share of critics. But, those critics were silenced — at least temporarily — after his outstanding performance in the Browns’ 41-35 win over the Tennessee Titans.

When you’re constantly in the spotlight like Mayfield, scrutiny will always be there. ESPN figurehead Stephen A. Smith has been one of Mayfield’s loudest critics, often ripping the No. 1 pick for “having more commercials than NFL wins.”

Last week on First Take, the bold analyst doubled down on his criticisms saying, “there’s no quarterback who has done less with more than Baker Mayfield.

After Mayfield reeled off four first-half touchdown passes en route to the Browns’ ninth win of the season, his wife was quick to respond to Stephen A’s comments.

“This aged well,” Emily Wilkinson Mayfield wrote on Twitter. Her response to the First Take tweet has since gone viral.

On Monday morning, Stephen A. responded to the reply, saying he respected her unwavering support for he husband.

“I loved her tweet,” Smith said on First Take. “I love to see a woman who loves her man so dearly, she wants to stand by him and support him… . That’s why she’s Mrs. Mayfield.”

You’ve got to respect the controversial host and his willingness to take accountability for his words. Smith even tweeted during the first half of Sunday’s game to give Mayfield his props.

“Gotta give credit where it’s due.”

Okay y’all. @bakermayfield is balling right now. 3 TD’s and 186 yards passing and it’s still the first half. He’s doing it right now. Gotta give credit where it’s due — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 6, 2020

The credit is certainly due as of late.

Over the past six games Mayfield has thrown for 1,347 yards, 11 touchdowns and only one interception. The Browns have now won four straight games behind their quarterback’s solid play.

At 9-3 on the season, Cleveland is almost a lock for its first playoff appearance since 2002.

Baker Mayfield and his squad have another tough matchup next Monday when they face off against the Baltimore Ravens.